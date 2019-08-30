Lauren Alaina’s prepping for “DWTS” with her mystery partner: “I didn’t fall. I’m so excited!”

ABC/Justin StephensLauren Alaina’s already hard at work learning the fancy footwork she’ll need for ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

“I met my partner today. I met my partner!” the exuberant singer shared on her socials earlier this week. “I started dancing. I didn’t fall. I’m so excited!”

Of course, we don’t yet know who the celebs’ partners this season will be. For the first time ever, you’ll have to tune in to the premiere to find out. You can cheer Lauren on starting Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

On the musical front, Lauren’s rescheduled her That Girl Was Me Tour to January to accommodate her DWTS schedule.

The same day we found out Lauren will compete this season, she also led the tribute to Martina McBride at the 2019 ACM Honors in Nashville, performing the Cliffie Stone Icon Award winner’s signature hit, “Independence Day.”

