      Weather Alert

Lauren Lake from Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

Mar 3, 2020 @ 1:41pm

She would commit a crime if someone hurt her son, her favorite color is black and can’t eat meat if it is on a bone. She’s sang backup for P. Diddy & Mary J. Blige, Lauren Lake presides over Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court and goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

TAGS
963KLLL Beyond the Mic KLLL Lubbock Sean Dillon
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts