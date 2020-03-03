Lauren Lake from Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
She would commit a crime if someone hurt her son, her favorite color is black and can’t eat meat if it is on a bone. She’s sang backup for P. Diddy & Mary J. Blige, Lauren Lake presides over Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court and goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.
I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.
I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”