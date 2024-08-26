LBK Community Walk Kicks Off In September, Join the ‘Hike to Palo Duro’ Challenge

LBK Community Walk invites all community members to lace up their walking shoes and participate in the ‘Hike to Palo Duro’ walking program from September 1 to September 28. This exciting initiative encourages participants to form teams of up to 10 people and collectively walk a distance of 112 miles, the equivalent distance from Lubbock to Palo Duro Canyon.

The program aims to promote physical activity, build new connections and offer education on Lubbock resources. Teams will have the entire month to complete the 112-mile challenge, with a series of partner walks hosted by various community partners to motivate teams along the way. Teams who participate in the Partner Walks receive a 2-mile reward per walk attended. These events are free and open to everyone.

Partner Walks and Event Dates:

September 6 th from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Mahon Public Library, hosted by Lubbock Public Library

from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Mahon Public Library, hosted by Lubbock Public Library September 13th from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at United Way, hosted by Lubbock Area United Way

September 21st from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Higinbotham Park, hosted by Stages of Recovery

September 25th from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ribble Park, hosted by Lubbock Public Health

September 28 th from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Mae Simmons Park and Community Center

from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Mae Simmons Park and Community Center Celebratory Walk and Resource Fair

The Celebratory Walk and Resource Fair will celebrate the achievements of all participants and feature health and wellness resources from partners of the LBK Community Network.

Keep track of your team’s milage using the online form at www.playlubbock.com or visit our Facebook pages @CityofLubbockHealthDepartment and @LubbockParksandRecreation. No prior registration needed. For more information, please reach out to Jesus Gonzalez Grado at [email protected] or Ariea Alexander at [email protected].