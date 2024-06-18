96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

LBT’s Karen Fairchild helps Shelby Lynne weigh the ‘Consequences of the Crown’

June 18, 2024 3:30PM CDT
Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild certainly isn’t giving up her main gig, but she is branching out as a producer. Karen’s just one of the creative forces behind the new album from Shelby Lynne; Pistol AnniesAshley Monroe happens to be one of the others.

Shelby first stepped into the spotlight when she put out 1989’s Sunrise on Epic Records Nashville. In 1990, the Academy of Country Music named her its Top New Female Vocalist. Though she landed a couple songs in country’s top 30, turning toward a more pop/rock direction earned her 2001’s Best New Artist Grammy.

“I am going where it feels right to take a step. Breathing. Feeling the power of this music I lived for a time, another chapter in my life,” Lynne says of the new album, titled Consequences of the Crown.

“I am grateful to be alive. I am grateful to you for listening to my life. This is the moment,” she adds. “We all wear a crown of consequences.”

The new record, which arrives Aug. 16, is on Nashville’s Monument Records, which is run by Jason Owen, who also happens to be Little Big Town’s manager.

Meanwhile, LBT’s marking their 25th anniversary with their Greatest Hits album on Aug. 9 before heading out on their Take Me Home Tour with Sugarland in the fall. You can see them perform their smash “Girl Crush” on the annual CMA Fest special June 25 on ABC. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

