LeAnn Rimes joins “Extreme Home Makeover” revival

HGTVExtreme Makeover: Home Edition will be revived in 2020, with a series of guest stars already signing on to the project, one of them being LeAnn Rimes.

The beloved HGTV show originally ran from 2003-2012, featuring host Ty Pennington and a crew of workers remodeling and building houses for those in need. LeAnn is one of the many celebrity guests who will be participating in the show’s revival, working alongside new host, Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, to build a home.

“I was an avid fan of the original Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, so when I heard about the reboot on HGTV, I just had to have a hand in it,” she says. “It’s an honor to help renovate a dream home for a deserving family, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work. Let’s move that bus, y’all!”

Other stars who will appear during the 10-episode season include Black-ish star Anthony Andersonand Flip or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa. The new season will air in early 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.