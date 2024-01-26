96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Learn to line dance in Music City

January 26, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share
Getty Images

Love country music and want to learn to line dance? You’re in luck.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be hosting a line dancing workshop at its Taylor Swift Education Center on February 17. Guided by dance instructor Dana Romanello, the one-hour event will take visitors through various moves to the tune of hit country songs, all in the heart of Music City USA.

The all-ages workshop is included in museum admission tickets and free for museum members.

For more information, head to countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
6:51pm
In Case You Didnt KnowBrett Young
6:48pm
Mamaws HouseThomas Rhett Feat. Morgan Wallen
6:41pm
GoldDierks Bentley
6:38pm
SoldJohn Michael Montgomery
6:36pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The Awesome Game: Dave Hill's Hilarious Hockey Odyssey
2

Mudflap's Farm : EP 3 "Placing the Well"
3

Kliph Nesteroff on Comedy's Cultural Impact
4

Several City of Lubbock Locations to Serve as Warming Centers Over Weekend, Early Next Week
5

Burgess-Rushing Closed Sunday-Tuesday for Weather