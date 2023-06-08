96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Learn to play the mandolin at the Country Music Hall of Fame

June 8, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Has playing the mandolin been on your bucket list? Well, here’s your chance.

Musician Kristen Bearfield is hosting a mandolin workshop at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10.

The singer/songwriter and instrumentalist, who has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and with Jimmy Fortune, will teach participants the basics of mandolin playing while learning well-known songs. 

For more information on the 30-minute Beginner Mandolin Workshop and to grab museum admission tickets, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

