“Leave You Alone”: Kane Brown teases a sultry new slow jam

Mar 3, 2022 @ 3:00pm

Kane Brown’s got a new song coming out, and he gave fans a little preview from the driver’s seat of his car on Thursday.

“Leave You Alone,” a steamy love ballad that falls on the more traditional country end of Kane’s diverse catalog, will be out tonight at midnight, the singer explained on social media. To whet fans’ appetites, he shared a clip of himself singing along to the song as he blasts it in his car, rolling the windows down and driving along the highway.

Kane’s been holding on to this new song for a while now. He shared a snippet of the demo for “Leave You Alone” on his socials last summer.

Meanwhile, Kane’s still riding the high of his latest success at country radio, the number-one hit “One Mississippi.”

