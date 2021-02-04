      Weather Alert

Lee Ann Womack celebrates 20 years of “I Hope You Dance” with new merch line supporting charity

Feb 4, 2021 @ 4:30pm

Ebru Yildiz / courtesy of Shore Fire MediaIt’s been 20 years since Lee Ann Womack released her signature single ,“I Hope You Dance,” which was a chart-topping hit at country radio as well as the 2001 CMA Single of the Year.

To celebrate the anniversary, Lee Ann is launching a brand-new line of merchandise, including a selection of T-shirts, mugs and even a mask that reads “I Hope You Dance (6 Feet Away).”

20 percent of the net proceeds from the “I Hope You Dance” merch line will benefit Music Health Alliance, a network that supports the music community worldwide. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting the live music industry, the Music Health Alliance has been working to provide critically needed resources as well as mental health services.

In 2017, Lee Ann released her ninth and most recent studio album, The Lonely, The Lonesome & the Gone. The project earned her two Grammy nominations.

By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Super Bowl Commercials
Garth Brooks knows fans are blown away by Trisha Yearwood's vocals on “Shallow” duet
Thomas Rhett's Dos Primos Tequila is a labor of love for two cousins
Niko Moon has a “Good Time” with Shaggy in this breezy new rendition of his hit song
Luke Bryan, Eric Church to perform at post Super Bowl event
Recent JMM Podcasts