Lee Brice, Cole Swindell & more to perform at Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions
Ryan SmithLee Brice, Cole Swindell and Toby Keith are among the performers at the upcoming Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Taking place January 21-24 at the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando, Florida, six country acts are lending their voices to the event that sees professional female golfers playing with other athletes and celebrities.
Lee and a newly appointed Diamond Celebrity ambassador Travis Tritt will kick off the tournament with a performance on January 19, followed by Cole, Randy Houser and former professional golfer turned country singer Colt Ford, who will light up the stage on January 21.
Toby will close out the tournament with a performance on January 23, where he’ll be joined by Colt.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the private live shows will adhere to local health guidelines. The artists will perform in an open-air tent at Diamond’s Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club for limited capacity, socially distanced audiences. Other safety measures include a mandatory mask policy and temperature checks.
The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions marks the launch of the LGPA Tour season.
By Cillea Houghton
