Lee Brice remixes “Soul” with an amped-up assist from Blanco Brown

Jun 3, 2022 @ 3:00pm

Curb Records

Lee Brice’s feel-good love song “Soul” gets a pulsing pop treatment in the new “R3HAB” remix of the song, featuring breakout artist Blanco Brown.

The song, which comes off of Lee’s Hey World album, crossed genre borders even before the remix came out. The playful, R&B-infused track featured some unconventional lyricism — rhyming “roses” with “toeses,” for instance — but quickly made an impression at radio stations and is now inside the Top 30 on the country radio chart.

Blanco’s well known as a modern pioneer in the limits of the country format: His 2019 breakout hit, “The Git Up,” helped establish his signature “trailer trap” sound, blending country, R&B, rap and pop into a new, crowd-pleasing musical style.

Lee will have plenty of chances to try out the new treatment of “Soul” on the road, as he’s currently in the midst of his 2022 Label Me Proud Tour. Dates on that trek, plus a string of festival appearances, are keeping Lee busy through September.

