96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Lee Brice’s all smiles teasing new song, “Drinkin’ Buddies”

February 28, 2024 1:20PM CST
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

If you’ve been waiting on new Lee Brice music, good news: It’s coming.

Lee recently took to Instagram to tease a new song, “Drinkin’ Buddies.”

The unreleased track boasts an uptempo, drum-heavy production with a spirited singalong chorus that includes the lyric, “Thank God for drinkin’ buddies.”

“Here’s to all my drinkin buddies.. can’t wait to sing this one with y’all soon [wink face emoticon],” Lee captions his Instagram Reel, which features him lipsyncing to “Drinkin’ Buddies.”

You can follow Lee’s socials to find out when he announces the “Drinkin’ Buddies” release date.

Lee’s latest album, Hey World, arrived in 2020 and spawned the #1 hits “One of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”

To see Lee on his ongoing Me & My Guitar Tour, visit leebrice.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Truck BedHardy
5:42pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
5:39pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
5:36pm
We DancedBrad Paisley
5:33pm
Fearless (the Echo)Jackson Dean
5:29pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry
2

Jon Pardi's Daughter Turns One: 'Still Can't Believe You're Ours'
3

Introducing Nektar Juice Bar
4

Yo-Yo Ma in Lubbock
5

Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of February 19