Once there, you will enter your contact information and then you will receive a confirmation email. Confirm your email address and return to your account to add learners/children to your account. At that time, the system will generate a Mentor Code which you will need when you download and add enroll learners in the app. The app is a great place for children to learn more about Lemonade Day and the things they need to do to get ready to have their own stand.
Register Now : https://lemonadeday.org/lubbock
CALENDAR OF EVENTS
Registration and Q&A Workshops
Thursday, April 14 • 5-6 pm
Young entrepreneurs participating in Lemonade Day have an opportunity to apply for a $40 loan to start their lemonade stand business. They will learn about the loan application process and how the loan, plus interest must be paid back.
Big Squeeze
Saturday, April 30 • 2-4 pm
Market Street | 4425 19th Street
The “Big Squeeze” helps families with last minute preps ahead of the big event!
Lemonade Day
Saturday, May 7
Time to put all of your hard work and preparation into practice!