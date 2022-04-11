      Weather Alert

Lemonade Day

Apr 11, 2022 @ 11:04am

Lemonade Day is back in business and better than ever! Through Lemonade Day, children learn valuable lessons about responsibility, finances and setting goals. If interested, register your kids today!

Once there, you will enter your contact information and then you will receive a confirmation email. Confirm your email address and return to your account to add learners/children to your account. At that time, the system will generate a Mentor Code which you will need when you download and add enroll learners in the app. The app is a great place for children to learn more about Lemonade Day and the things they need to do to get ready to have their own stand.

Register Now : https://lemonadeday.org/lubbock

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Registration and Q&A Workshops
Thursday, April 14 • 5-6 pm

Sun ‘n Fun | 6204 Elgin Avenue
Thursday, April 21 • 6-7 pm
Via ZOOM
Bank Loan Day
Thursday, April 21 • 4-6 pm
First United Bank | 5802 4th Street

Young entrepreneurs participating in Lemonade Day have an opportunity to apply for a $40 loan to start their lemonade stand business. They will learn about the loan application process and how the loan, plus interest must be paid back.

Big Squeeze
Saturday, April 30 • 2-4 pm
Market Street | 4425 19th Street

The “Big Squeeze” helps families with last minute preps ahead of the big event!

Lemonade Day
Saturday, May 7

Time to put all of your hard work and preparation into practice!

TAGS
963 KLLL KLLL Live Local Lubbock Lubbock
You May Also Like
Forbes’ 36th Annual World’s Billionaires List Is Here
Grandpa Wears Cone Of Shame
Mark Wahlberg’s Beverly Hills Estate For Sale For......
Dierks Bentley enlisted “Uncle” Luke Bryan to teach his kids to fish: “He is Mr. Fisherman”
'Denim & Rhinestones': Carrie Underwood serves ‘80s vibes on her new album’s title track
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On