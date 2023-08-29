96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

LEPAA Announces 3rd Annual Buddy Holly Songwriters Showcase

August 29, 2023 11:51AM CDT
Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) announced that tickets are on sale for the Buddy Holly Songwriters Showcase at The Buddy Holly Hall in the Crickets Theater on September 22, 2023. General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are $40. Proceeds from the Songwriters Showcase help fund next year’s retreat. A VIP ticket includes seating in front two rows, premium parking, an artist meet and greet, and a signed poster.

The week-long songwriter’s retreat was created in 2019. Each day the artists break up into small groups to collaborate with mentors and work through the creative process of songwriting. Each evening, the groups come back together and share the songs written during the day. LEPAA hosts 20-30 songwriters from around the world, including the UK, New Zealand, and Canada, in addition to professional mentors.

A mentor works with 2-3 songwriters for each master class, rotating the mentors and songwriting groups each day. This process provides a variety of training and inspiration each day for the songwriters. The Songwriters Showcase concert wraps up the week-long retreat. Capacity is limited for this one-time concert on September 22nd to 400 attendees at The Buddy Holly Hall.

Tickets for Buddy Holly Songwriters Showcase go on sale Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $25.00 to $40.00 (VIP) plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Founded in 2013, Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that owns and operates The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

The mission of LEPAA is to build community through extraordinary experiences, creative collaboration, and inclusive access to the arts, entertainment, and education. LEPAA envisions a community where every person experiences the transformative power of the arts.

The Buddy Holly Hall, which opened in 2021, is a state-of-the-art performing arts center located in the downtown area of the Cultural Arts District of Lubbock, TX. The Buddy Holly Hall boasts two world-class performing arts theaters: The Helen DeVitt Jones Theater, a 2,290-seat theater designated with an exceptional acoustic rating of NC 15, and an intimate 425-seat Crickets Theater.

The facility is home to partner and resident organizations including Ballet Lubbock, Lubbock Independent School District Fine Arts, and the Lubbock Symphony. In addition to the world-class performance spaces, the venue also offers multiple special event spaces as well as Rave-On, a full-service restaurant and bar, and complete event and banquet services designed to meet the needs of any special event. More information about LEPAA and The Buddy Holly Hall can be found at lepaa.org and buddyhollyhall.com.

For more information about The Buddy Holly Songwriters Retreat and Showcase visit: www.buddyhollyretreat.com.

# # #

