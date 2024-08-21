LEPAA Announces 4th Annual Buddy Holly Songwriters Retreat

Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) announced tickets are on sale for the annual Buddy Holly Songwriters Retreat Concert at Buddy Holly Hall on October 4, 2024. The concert is a one-of-a-kind performance showcasing the best songs written throughout the week by songwriters from around the world, US, and locals who have met in Lubbock for a week of writing, collaborating, and celebrating the legacy of Buddy Holly. General admission tickets are $20, student tickets are $15, and proceeds go to fund the following years retreat.

This week-long songwriter’s retreat was created in 2019 to honor Buddy’s long-lasting impact on the music scene. LEPAA hosts 20-30 attendees from around the world, including the UK, New Zealand, and Canada, throughout the US, and local songwriters as well, in addition to the professional mentors. Local songwriters participating this year include Joy Harris, Junior Vasquez, Jeremy Couture, Jonny Hughes, Micah Burns, Jau Suenos, Alicia Morgan, Gypsy Jayne and Hadlie Jo. Each day the artists break up into small groups to collaborate with mentors through the creative process of songwriting. Each evening, the groups come back together for great local cuisine, and share the songs written during the day. The songwriters pay their travel to Lubbock and LEPAA receives grants, donations, and sponsorships to cover lodging, meals and local transport.

Beth Neilsen Chapman, known for writing “This Kiss”, the famous hit by Faith Hill, serves as curator of the retreat. She and other seasoned songwriting veterans work with 2-3 qualified, serious-minded students for a master class, rotating the mentors and songwriting groups each day. This allows the songwriters to be inspired each day, meeting and writing with new friends. Many have gone on after the retreat to collaborate on projects. More information on the retreat can be found at buddyhollyretreat.com.

Tickets can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, at (806) 79-BUDDY (792-8339) and in person at the box office, located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401.

The retreat is made possible in part through a grant from the City of Lubbock, as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc. Other sponsors include Lubbock County Commissioners Court and The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation. Partners include Cotton Court, Buddy Holly Center, Blue Light, and Rockin’ Box.

Founded in 2013, Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that owns and operates The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. The mission of LEPAA is to build community through extraordinary experiences, creative collaboration, and inclusive access to the arts, entertainment, and education. LEPAA envisions a community where every person experiences the transformative power of the arts.

Buddy Holly Hall, which opened in 2021, is a state-of-the-art performing arts center located in the downtown area of the Cultural Arts District of Lubbock, TX. Buddy Holly Hall boasts two world-class performing arts theaters: The Helen DeVitt Jones Theater, a 2290-seat theater designated with an exceptional acoustic rating of NC 15, and an intimate 425-seat Crickets Theater. The facility is home to partner and resident organizations including Ballet Lubbock, Lubbock Independent School District Fine Arts, Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, and Texas Tech University School of Music. More information about LEPAA and Buddy Holly Hall can be found at lepaa.org and buddyhollyhall.com.

