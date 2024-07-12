Leprino Foods Informational Sessions

As Lubbock grows, the city is finding companies looking to the 806 for employees at new facilities being built here. Leprino Foods is one of those companies. They are currently building a mozzarella cheese and whey plant here in Lubbock that will employ 600+ people. Production will begin in February 2025. They are looking for people coming up Tuesday and Wednesday. So if you are looking for a job, they might be looking for you!

From their release:

Leprino Foods Company, a world leader in premium quality cheese manufacturing and the largest US exporter of whey products, is looking for GREAT people who are engaged, passionate, and committed to continuous improvement in everything they do.

Come join us as we share information about who we are, what we do, and what we are looking for at our Lubbock facility!

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (Banquet Hall)

1501 Mac Davis Lane

Tues, 7/16/24 8:00am – 9:00am, 10:00am – 11:00am and 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Wed, 7/17/24 2:00pm – 3:00pm, 5:00pm – 6:00pm and 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Roosevelt ISD

1406 CR 3300

Tues, 7/16/24 6:00pm – 7:00pm