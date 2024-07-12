96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Leprino Foods Informational Sessions

July 12, 2024 9:32AM CDT
Share
Leprino Foods

As Lubbock grows, the city is finding companies looking to the 806 for employees at new facilities being built here. Leprino Foods is one of those companies. They are currently building a mozzarella cheese and whey plant here in Lubbock that will employ 600+ people. Production will begin in February 2025. They are looking for people coming up Tuesday and Wednesday. So if you are looking for a job, they might be looking for you!

From their release:

Leprino Foods Company, a world leader in premium quality cheese manufacturing and the largest US exporter of whey products, is looking for GREAT people who are engaged, passionate, and committed to continuous improvement in everything they do.

Come join us as we share information about who we are, what we do, and what we are looking for at our Lubbock facility!

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (Banquet Hall)
1501 Mac Davis Lane

Tues, 7/16/24   8:00am – 9:00am, 10:00am – 11:00am and 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Wed, 7/17/24    2:00pm – 3:00pm, 5:00pm – 6:00pm and  7:00pm – 8:00pm

Roosevelt ISD   
1406 CR 3300

Tues, 7/16/24   6:00pm – 7:00pm

Leprino Foods

 

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

The House That Built MeMiranda Lambert
6:57pm
Young Love & Saturday NightsChris Young
6:54pm
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
6:50pm
Love You, Miss You, Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:43pm
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

From Holograms to Human Characters: A Chat with Robert Picardo
2

Travel Tips For 4th Of July Weekend
3

HEART – Oct. 2 Lubbock Concert Postponed
4

Inside "The Bright Side": Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce
5

City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission to Hold Joint Unified Development Code Public Hearing