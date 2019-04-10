Holding in a fart could make you breathe it out.

Next time you consider holding a fart in, you might want to rethink that decision. According to one expert, that gas will find its way out of your body in a very surprising way.

In a piece for The Conversation, Professor Clare Collins from the University of Newcastle revealed that the gas built up from avoiding the release will become “reabsorbed into the circulation and exhaled in your breath”.

The nutrition and dietetics expert also noted that the pressure could cause other issues like diverticulitis, but the jury is still out on that. As for how many times a day a person breaks wind on average, Collins says it’s about eight in a 24-hour period, which includes individually and in series.

Go ahead and break wind in an embarrassing way now, let it blow, let it blow.