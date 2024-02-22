96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Let Lainey Wilson curate your wardrobe

February 22, 2024 3:00PM CST
Share
ABC

Need some bell-bottom, country-inspired denim apparel in your wardrobe? Lainey Wilson‘s got you covered.

Lainey and Wrangler have rolled out The Lainey Wilson Edit. The collection features several denim shirts, flare jeans, shorts, a Wester-printed jacket and more.

“I have picked out my favorite Wrangler styles for the perfect spring wardrobe. From top to Bell Bottom, you better hustle before they’re all gone!” Lainey captioned her Instagram post.

You can check out the full collection now at wrangler.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Reba McEntire Dazzles With Super Bowl National Anthem Performance
2

Dancing with Determination: Madeline Jafari's Path to 'Stomp'
3

Surviving and Thriving: Gloria Gaynor's Galentine's Day Today
4

72nd Annual Pancake Festival
5

Valentine’s Day Events in Lubbock