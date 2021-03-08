      Weather Alert

“Let's go, girls!”: Shania Twain launches TikTok challenge for Women's History Month

Mar 8, 2021 @ 2:02pm

Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesIn honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Shania Twain is launching the #LetsGoGirls challenge on TikTok. 

Soundtracked to her iconic hit, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” the challenge calls upon TikTok users to share the most empowering aspects of being a woman by creating a transition, or stitch, reacting to the song’s famous opening line, “Let’s go, girls!” 

Shania herself has taken the challenge with a video that shows her attempting to make her bed, but as the classic line plays, she abandons the covers and dances her way out to her oceanfront patio. 

“TikTok is a place where everyone has a voice. It is more than a platform, it is a community. Somewhere to celebrate creativity and have fun – so I’m in!” Shania shares. “TikTok and I are spending March supporting all those who ‘feel like a woman,’ so join me loudly when I say ‘Let’s go, girls!’”

Released in 1999, the hit single reached the top five on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and was also a hit on Billboard‘s Hot 100, Adult Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts. It won a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2000. 

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

