LHUCA galleries Will Welcome Back Their Guests
People in art gallery
We are happy to welcome guests back to the LHUCA galleries!
We will be reopening this Saturday, June 6 from 11 am-5 pm.
Beginning next week, we will be open Thursday-Saturday from 11 am-5 pm.
We will offer hand sanitizer in the galleries and regularly clean the high-touch points. However, we do encourage you to protect yourself by wearing a mask during your visit.
In order to the limit number of guests in the galleries at one time, you must reserve a time to visit. To schedule online, use the button below. Registration is free and open to the public.
For questions or to schedule a visit by phone, please call 806-762-8606.
We look forward to seeing you soon!