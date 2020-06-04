      Weather Alert

LHUCA galleries Will Welcome Back Their Guests

Jun 4, 2020 @ 9:31am
People in art gallery

We are happy to welcome guests back to the LHUCA galleries!

We will be reopening this Saturday, June 6 from 11 am-5 pm.

Beginning next week, we will be open Thursday-Saturday from 11 am-5 pm.

We will offer hand sanitizer in the galleries and regularly clean the high-touch points. However, we do encourage you to protect yourself by wearing a mask during your visit.

In order to the limit number of guests in the galleries at one time, you must reserve a time to visit. To schedule online, use the button below. Registration is free and open to the public.

For questions or to schedule a visit by phone, please call 806-762-8606.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

