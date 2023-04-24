Library Events for the Week of April 24

Kite Hoop Décor at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, April 24

2:30 to 3:30 PM

We will be using cross-stitch hoops, burlap, and scrapbooking paper to make adorable kite home décor. For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, April 24

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Please join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tongue Twister Challenge at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, April 24

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Bring a friend and celebrate National Poetry Month with a fun Tongue Twister Challenge! Test your skills to see if you can recite tongue twisters better than your friends. Snacks will be provided. This is a teen/tween event for ages 9 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Adult Coloring Evening at Groves Branch Library

Monday, April 24

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Coloring pages and art supplies provided. For ages 15 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, April 25, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, April 25, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, April 26, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, April 27, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 25

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet, & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, April 25

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Bring your planner and let’s plan for the upcoming month! You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share, or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, April 26

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Cozy Corner Book Club at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, April 26

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a cozy mystery book club with other enthusiasts at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This month we will discuss “The Crossing Places” by Elly Griffiths. In May we will discuss “The Secret, Book and Scone Society” by Ellery Adams. Call 806-775-3362 or email [email protected] to sign up and reserve a copy of the book. For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, April 27

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, April 27

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, April 28

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Splish! Splash!” by Josepha Sherman. The book teaches all things rain including the water cycle and the importance of rain. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a watercolor painting of boots splish splashing in the rain and leave with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Financial Education Series: Car Buying 101 at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 29

1:00 to 2:00 PM

Learn to understand and effectively use various financial skills, including personal financial management and budgeting. At this month’s program we will be learning the basics of buying a car! Presented by Alliance Credit Union. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, April 29

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. This is a program for all ages. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, April 29; 1:00 to 5:00 PM