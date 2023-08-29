Library Events for the Week of August 28

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, August 28

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Please join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, August 29

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, August 30

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, August 31

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, September 1

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Parts of a Flower” by Candice Ransom. The book teaches about all the parts that make up a flower. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning.

Attendees will create a flower out of flower part cutouts and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcomed. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Book Club with Ms. Kris at Mahon Library

Friday, September 1

5:30 to 6:00 PM

Start your First Friday Art Trail adventure at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, with stories, songs, and danced led by teaching-artist, Ms. Kris. For ages 12 and under. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime: Monster Truck at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, September 2

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we read three books, sing songs, and make a craft at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive! We work on literacy skills such colors and numbers etc. We’ve got a special guest for this event! Jeriami from 806DC Offroad will be here to show off his truck! For ages 0-8. For more information, call 806-767-3300.