Library Events for the Week of December 19

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed December 23-December 26 for the upcoming holidays. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 27.

Luminaria Craft for Teens at Mahon Library

Monday, December 19

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us as we make Luminarias for the holiday season! For ages 12-17 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Call 806-775-2835 for more information or to reserve your spot.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, December 19 & Thursday, December 22

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Upcycled Books: Trees at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, December 19

5:30 to 7:00 PM

We will be turning books into trees! There will be a different tree types to choose from! For teens and adults at Godeke Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Family Lego Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, December 19

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us and use your imagination to create items made out of Legos! Legos will be provided. This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool story time at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, December 20, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, December 20, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, December 21, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Wednesday, December 21, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, December 22, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Thursday, December 22, 11:00 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, December 20

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special story time at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Elbow Grease Saves Christmas” by John Cena while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, December 20

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, December 20

6:30 to 8:00 PM

In December, we will discuss the book, “The Girls of Murder City: Fame, Lust, and the Beautiful Killers that Inspired Chicago” by Douglas Perry. For ages 18+ at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book today!

Ornament Party for Kids at Mahon Library

Wednesday, December 21

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a family friendly craft program as we make ornaments for the holiday season! For ages 0-12 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, December 21

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Google Drive. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3300. NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.