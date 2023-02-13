Library Events for the Week of February 13

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, February 13

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “You Poked My Heart” by Brandy Cook while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, February 13

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn to knit and crochet? Please join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Teen Self Care: Homemade Bath Salts at Mahon Library

Monday, February 13

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Needing some self-care? Show yourself some love and come create your own bath salts to make for a relaxing tub time, or make some for a friend! Registration is not required, but supplies are limited. This is a teen event at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Family Lego Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, February 13

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us and use your imagination to create items made out of Legos! Legos will be provided. This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Puzzle Piece Heart Wreath at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, February 13

7:00 to 8:00 PM

We will be painting old puzzle pieces to give them new life as a heart-shaped wreath at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For ages 18+. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Valentine’s Day Party for Little Ones at Mahon Library

Tuesday, February 14

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Valentine’s Day Party for little ones at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! Together, we complete a special craft just in time to share with a loved one! Ages 0-7. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, February 14, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, February 15, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Wednesday, February 15, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, February 16, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Thursday, February 16, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 14

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Valentine’s Day Anime Crafternoon at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 14

4:00 to 5:30 PM

Join us as we make valentine crafts while watching valentine anime episodes! This is an all ages program at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Mad Scientist’s Club: Building with Conversation Hearts at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, February 14

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Join us as we build structures with candy hearts and popsicle sticks! There will be challenges to see which family can build the tallest structure, the strongest structures etc. This is a family program at Patterson Branch Library. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 14

7:00 to 8:00 PM

This program will use Stubb’s Bar-B-Q as the catalyst to discuss an important venue in Lubbock’s music history from the 1970s through the early 1980s. Subjects include C.B. Stubblefield, Jesse “Guitar” Taylor, Joe Ely, Paul Milosevich, and Terry Allen. This program is in conjunction with the exhibit “West Texas Walk of Fame: Sunday Night Jam,” which is currently on display at the Buddy Holly Center through February 28, 2023. Presenter Curtis Peoples/ Curtis is the Archivist for the Crossroads of Music Archive at the Texas Tech Southwest Collection. For ages 12 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. In collaboration with the Lubbock County Historical Commission. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, February 15

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the basics of Google Drive. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733.

NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, February 16

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, February 17

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Never Follow a Spider” by Rosie Greening and Stuart Lynch while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

STEM Activities with TTU Group Widening Horizons at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, February 17

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come and meet with the Texas Tech group, Widening Horizons, as we participate in fun STEM activities! For ages 9-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Anti-Valentine’s Movie and Gaming at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, February 18

2:30 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we play card games, board games and video games while watching a movie at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! For ages 15+. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: