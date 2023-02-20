Library Events for the Week of February 20

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, February 20

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water” by Frank Asch followed by a fun hands-on learning activity to encourage creativity and learning. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

DIY Mardi Gras Mask Workshop at Mahon Library

Monday, February 20

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Join us for a free Mardi Gras mask making workshop at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! We will decorate masks to celebrate Mardi Gras while learning a little about its history! All supplies provided. For Ages 12+. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Upcycled Books: Heart Garland at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, February 20

5:30 to 7:30 PM

We will be upcycling book pages into a heart garland for Valentine’s Day at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For Teens and Adults. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, February 21, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, February 21, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, February 22, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Wednesday, February 22, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, February 23, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Thursday, February 23, 11:00 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, February 21

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Never Look for a Chameleon” by Rosie Greening and Stuart Lynch while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 21

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, February 21

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book! Ages 18+.

Black History Month Storytime at Mahon Library

Wednesday, February 22

9:30 to 10:30 AM

Join us for a fun storytime as we celebrate Black authors at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! For ages 0-7. In partnership with H-E-B. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, February 22

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the basics of Google Docs. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733.

NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, February 23

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Princess Storytime at Mahon Library

Friday, February 24

9:00 to 9:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime as we dress up, listen to books, sing songs, and make crafts with special guests from Royally Fun Parties. For ages 0-7 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, February 24 & Saturday, February 25

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the February Last Friday Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little 25 cents! Friday shopping open to members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, February 25

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

20th Annual African American History Month Program at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, February 25

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us for the 20th Annual African American History Month Program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive! We will be honoring the lives and legacies of T.J. & Bobbie Gean Patterson. This is an all ages program. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: