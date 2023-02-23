Library Events for the Week of February 27

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, February 27

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Come and learn to knit and crochet at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! Please bring your own yarn and needles. For ages 8 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Adult Coloring Evening at Groves Branch Library

Monday, February 27

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Coloring pages and art supplies provided. For ages 15 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, February 28, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, February 28, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, March 1, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Wednesday, March 1, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, March 2, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Thursday, March 2, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 28

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, February 28

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Join us with your planner and let’s plan for the month! Bring ideas and suggestions. You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Tuesday, February 28

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, March 1

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This all ages book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “Victoria & Abdul” by Shrabani Basu. Copies of the book are available to pick up at the Adult Activity Center. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at (806) 767-2710 or the Mahon Library (806) 775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, March 2

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Teen Nerf Wars at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, March 2

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Join us as we compete in fun Nerf competitions after-hours at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Please bring your own Nerf gear, we will provide generic darts and light refreshments. For Ages 13-18. For more information and to register, call 806-775-3362.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, March 3

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Avenue, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water Can Be…” by Laura Purdie Sala followed by a fun hands-on learning activity to encourage creativity and learning. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

STEM Activities with Widening Horizons at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, March 3

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come and meet with the Texas Tech group, Widening Horizons, as we participate in fun STEM activities! For ages 9-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Party at Mahon Library

Friday, March 3

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Lubbock Public Library and Literacy Lubbock want you to come celebrate Dr. Seuss’s Birthday! Join us for an afternoon of crafts. This is a family program at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Fertility Support Group at Mahon Library

Saturday, March 4

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet every 1st Saturday at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, March 4

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, March 4

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we read several books at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family receives a book while supplies last. We will also sing songs. This program is geared for kids ages 2-5 but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Irish Anime at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, March 4

3:00 to 4:30 PM

Join us as we watch an Irish related anime while making Celtic knots! Light refreshments provided. For ages 12+ at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, March 4; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, March 4; 1:00 to 5:00 PM