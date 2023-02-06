Library Events for the Week of February 6

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, February 6

3:30 to 4:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for story time and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water” by Frank Asch. The book discusses how water can be different things like rain, ponds, mist, and more. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a water drop collage and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcomed. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Gnome Valentine’s Craft at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, February 6

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Make a cute gnome Valentine’s craft! For grades K-6 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Reel Books Book Group at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 6

7:00 to 8:00 PM

This month we will be discussing “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey at Groves Brnach Library, 5520 19th Street. Books are available for checkout and can be sent to your preferred location. For ages 16+. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Melted Snowmen Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, February 6

7:00 to 8:00 PM

NOTE: This is a rescheduled program that was originally cancelled due to poor weather conditions. We will be making cute melted snowmen out of felt and other supplies at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For ages 18+. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool story time at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, February 7, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, February 7, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, February 8, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Wednesday, February 8, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, February 9, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Thursday, February 9, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, February 7

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Cupcake Painting at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, February 7

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Design your own cupcake and paint it on a canvas! This is a family program at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Intro to Arabic Language & Culture for Adults at Mahon Library

Tuesday, February 7

6:30 to 7:30 PM

NOTE: This is a rescheduled program that was originally cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud! For ages 18+. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Mahon Library

Wednesday, February 8

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for story time and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water” by Frank Asch. The book discusses how water can be different things like rain, ponds, mist, and more. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a water drop collage and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcomed. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, February 8

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the basics of email. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733.

NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Find Your Roots: Introduction to BIPOC Genealogy at Mahon Library

Wednesday, February 8

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, will host a free BIPOC Genealogy workshop to help you find the roots of your family tree! In this workshop, we will introduce how to search U.S. records to search and identify members of your family tree. All events are free and open to the public, but the workshop will focus on the family history of Black, indigenous, and People of Color. Ages 18+. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Storytime with Local Author Denay Hooks at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, February 9

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join local author Denay Hooks for a story time on “The Adventures of Bug and Boo: Under the Sea” at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, February 9

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special story time at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Trixie Faces Her Fear” by Marissa Vestita while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, February 9

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Teen Talk at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, February 9

7:00 to 8:00 M

Join other teens and let your voice be heard to talk about the things that matter to you and to learn life skills after-hours at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For Grades 6-12. Please register by calling 806-775-3362.

Family Movie at Mahon Library

Friday, February 10

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Enjoy a free family movie on the big screen at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. We will be watching a movie about a crocodile that lives in NYC, based on the children’s book by Bernard Waber. (2022, PG) For more information, call 806-775-2835.

South Plains Genealogical Society Meeting

Saturday, February 11

10:00 to 11:00 AM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, every 2nd Saturday of the month for the South Plains Genealogical Society monthly meetings! Ages 18+. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, February 11

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday story time for the whole family! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Left to Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, February 11

2:00 to 4:00 PM

This month, we will be watching a movie based on a book. Come join us for a fun afternoon of movie watching and discussion at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, February 11; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, February 11; 1:00 to 5:00 PM