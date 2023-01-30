Library Events for the Week of January 30

Melted Snowmen Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, January 30

7:00 to 8:00 PM

We will be making cute melted snowmen out of felt and other supplies at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For ages 18+. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool story time at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, January 31, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, January 31, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, February 1, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Wednesday, February 1, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, February 2, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Thursday, February 2, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 31

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, February 1

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This all ages book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” by Paul Gallico. Copies of the book are available to pick up at the Adult Activity Center. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at (806) 767-2710 or the Mahon Library (806) 775-2835.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, February 1

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Computer & Internet. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733.

NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, February 2

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Kid’s Nerf Wars at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, February 2

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Compete in fun Nerf competitions after-hours at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Bring your own Nerf gear-we will provide generic Nerf darts and light refreshments. To reserve a spot, call 806-775-3362. Ages 8-12.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, February 3

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water” by Frank Asch. The book discusses how water can be different things like rain, ponds, mist, and more. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a water drop collage and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

A Celebration of Black Art at Mahon Library

Friday, February 3

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Before heading over to the First Friday Art Trail, stop by Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, to celebrate Black History Month through art! This free family event will involve take-and-make crafts for all ages! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

STEM Activities with Widening Horizons at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, February 3

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come and meet with the Texas Tech group, Widening Horizons, as we participate in fun STEM activities! For ages 9-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Fertility Support Group at Mahon Library

Saturday, February 4

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet every 1st Saturday at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, February 4

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we read several books at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family receives a book while supplies last. We will also sing songs. This program is geared for kids ages 2-5 but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, February 4; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, February 4; 1:00 to 5:00 PM