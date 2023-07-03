Library Events for the Week of July 3

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 for Independence Day. Regular hours will resume on Wednesday, July 5.

The Science Spectrum Presents: Amazing Science Experiments at Mahon Library

Monday, July 3

2:00 to 3:00 PM

The Science Spectrum will wow us with science at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! Seating is limited and tickets are required. Tickets are free and can be picked up the day of the event. For ages 3-12. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Afternoon Gaming at Groves Branch Library

Monday, July 3

3:00 to 4:30 PM

Join us as we play card games, board games, and video games. Refreshments will be provided. This is a teen event (ages 13-17) at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, July 3

3:30 to 4:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “The Water Princess” by Susan Verde. The book follows Princess Gie Gie’s daily journey to water. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a water royalty crown and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tween Firefly Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, July 3

5:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us as we use plastic eggs to make fireflies at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Supplies are limited and are first come, first served. This is a tween event, for ages 9-12. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, July 5, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, July 6, 10:30 AM

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, July 5

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This all-ages book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “A Most Wanted Man” by John LeCarre. Copies of next month’s title “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester will be available for pickup. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at 806-767-2710 or the Mahon Library 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, July 5

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Wednesday, July 5

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Love reading? Come read to and meet therapy dogs from Lubbock ISD! For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

The Science Spectrum Presents: Amazing Science Experiments at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, July 5

2:00 to 3:00 PM

The Science Spectrum will wow us with science at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive! Seating is limited and tickets are required. Tickets are free and can be picked up the day of the event. For ages 3-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, July 6

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, July 6

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

The Science Spectrum Presents: Amazing Science Experiments at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, July 6

2:00 to 3:00 PM

The Science Spectrum will wow us with science at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! Seating is limited and tickets are required. Tickets are free and can be picked up the day of the event. For ages 3-12. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Laser Tag for Tweens at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, July 6

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a fun filled after-hours Laser Tag Program Just for Tween (ages 9-12) at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Free light refreshments provided. Registration is required. Call 806-767-3733 to reserve your spot.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, July 7

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “The Water Princess” by Susan Verde. The book follows Princess Gie Gie’s daily journey to water. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a water royalty crown and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5, but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

The Science Spectrum Presents: Amazing Science Experiments at Godeke Branch Library

Friday, July 7

2:00 to 3:00 PM

The Science Spectrum will wow us with science at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue! Seating is limited and tickets are required. Tickets are free and can be picked up the day of the event. For ages 3-12. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, July 8

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, July 8

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we read several book and have a fun activity at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family receives a book while supplies last. This program is recommended for kids ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Water and Paint Wars at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, July 8

3:00 to 4:30 PM

Bring your super soakers and water blasters for some colorful, messy, and wet fun! Soak each other with colored water. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting messy, stained, and wet in. Free light refreshments will be provided, as well as colored water and water balloons. This is a teen event, ages 13-17 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com.

Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Ave), Saturday, July 8; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Saturday, July 8; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

2023 Summer Reading Program

Read books and win prizes with the Lubbock Public Library this summer! From May 25-July 31 log your reading on READsquared to try and win prizes. The reading challenge is open to all ages and can be accessed by visiting lubbock.readsquared.com or downloading the READsquared App on your preferred device. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2023 or stopping by your local library.