Library Events for the Week of March 20

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, March 20

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water Can Be…” by Laura Purdie Sala followed by a fun hands-on learning activity to encourage creativity and learning. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Upcycled Books: Elephants at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, March 20

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Join us as we upcycle books into elephants! For teens and adults at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, March 21, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, March 21, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, March 22, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, March 23, 10:30 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, March 21

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Bird Builds a Nest” by Richard Jones while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 21

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, March 216:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness and Murder” by Charles Graeber. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book! Ages 18+.

Game Night at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 21

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we play card games, board games, & video games! Light refreshments provided. For age 11 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, March 22

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, March 23

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, March 23

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300..

Princess Storytime at Mahon Library

Friday, March 24

9:00 to 9:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime as we dress up, listen to books, sing songs, and make crafts with special guests from Royally Fun Parties. For ages 0-7 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, March 24 & Saturday, March 25

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the March Last Friday Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little 25 cents! Friday shopping open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information, call 806-775-2835.

STEM Activities with Widening Horizons at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, March 24

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come and meet with the Texas Tech group, Widening Horizons, as we participate in fun STEM activities! For ages 9-12 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, March 25

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Left to Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, March 25

2:00 to 3:00 PM

We will be discussing “Finding Me” by Viola Davis at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Book discussion titles are available for checkout in limited quality. There are also copies available on Libby in audiobook and eBook. For teens (16+) and adults. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, March 25; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, March 25; 1:00 to 5:00 PM