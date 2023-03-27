Library Events for the Week of March 27

Mason Jar Potpourri at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, March 27

2:30 to 3:30 PM

Join us as we will be making potpourri jars to put around your house. For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, March 27

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Come and learn to knit & crochet at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! Please bring your own yarn and needles. For ages 8 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Adult Coloring Evening at Groves Branch Library

Monday, March 27

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Coloring pages and art supplies provided. For ages 15 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to Preschool Storytime at the Library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, March 28, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, March 28, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, March 29, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, March 30, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 28

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet, & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, March 28

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Join us with your planner and let’s plan for the upcoming month! You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share, or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Tuesday, March 28

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, March 29

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Cozy Corner Book Club at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, March 29

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a cozy mystery book club with other enthusiasts at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This month we will discuss “The Trailer Park Princess and the Middle Finger of Fate” by local author Kim Hunt Harris. Call 806-775-3362 or email [email protected] to sign up and reserve a copy of the book. For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, March 30

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, March 30

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Bad Art Challenge for Teens at Mahon Library

Friday, March 31

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Get creative without any of the pressure and come create a piece of bad art! Vote for the worst, tackiest art, and the winner will win a horribly tacky trophy! This is a teen event at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Fertility Support Group at Mahon Library

Saturday, April 1

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet every 1st Saturday at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, April 1

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! All ages are welcome. In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 1

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we read several books and sing songs at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family receives a book while supplies last. This program is geared for kids ages 2-5 but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Yard Games at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, April 1

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Come play jumbo and team backyard games at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Light refreshments provided. For families, teens, and adults (ages 7+). For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, April 1; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, April 1; 1:00 to 5:00 PM