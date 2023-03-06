Library Events for the Week of March 6

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, March 6

3:30 to 4:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water Can Be…” by Laura Purdie Sala. The book looks at different things that water can be; it teaches that water can be much more than a puddle, pond, and other bodies of water. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a watercolor painting of one thing that water can be and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcomed. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

CD Coasters at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, March 6

7:00 to 8:00 PM

We will be upcycling old CDs into awesome drink coasters! (varnish will be used to seal these!) For teens and adults at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Reel Books Book Group at Groves Branch Library

Monday, March 6

7:00 to 8:00 PM

This month we will be discussing “Bullet Train” by Kotaro Isaka at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Books are available for checkout and can be sent to your preferred location. For ages 16+. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, March 7, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, March 7, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, March 8, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, March 9, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 7

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Mad Scientist’s Club: Rainbow STEAM

Tuesday, March 7

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we participate in a STEM activity that includes milk and food coloring! We will also create art with shaving cream and different types of paint. This is a family program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Mahon Library

Wednesday, March 8

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water Can Be…” by Laura Purdie Sala. The book looks at different things that water can be; it teaches that water can be much more than a puddle, pond, and other bodies of water. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a watercolor painting of one thing that water can be and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcomed. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, March 8

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Spring Gardening at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, March 8

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Learn how to get your garden ready for spring with the Lubbock Master Gardeners! This is an adult program at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, March 8

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-767-3733.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, March 9

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “The Foot Book” by Dr. Seuss while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, March 9

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Teen Talk at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, March 9

7:00 to 8:00 M

Join other teens and let your voice be heard to talk about the things that matter to you and to learn life skills after-hours at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For Grades 6-12. Please register by calling 806-775-3362.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, March 10

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “The Eye Book” by Dr. Seuss while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

South Plains Genealogical Society Meeting

Saturday, March 11

10:00 to 11:00 AM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, every 2nd Saturday of the month for the South Plains Genealogical Society monthly meetings! Ages 18+. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, March 11

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Financial Education Series at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, February 11

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of budgeting and finances with Alliance Credit Union at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, March 11

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.