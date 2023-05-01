Library Events for the Week of May 1

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, May 1

3:30 to 4:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “The Tiny Seed” by Eric Carle. The book follows the journey of a tiny seed being blown by the wind, finding a spot in the ground, sprouting, blossoming, and creating its own seeds. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will germinate a seed with the paper towel method and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Reel Books Book Club at Groves Branch Library

Monday, May 1

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Come meet with the Reel Books Book Club to discuss the latest book-to-movie adaptations. This month we will discuss “Salem’s Lot” by Stephen King. In June we will discuss “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay. There will be no meeting in July. For ages 16 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, May 2, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, May 2, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, May 3, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, May 4, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 2

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Recommended for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, May 3

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This all-ages book club is a partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. Copies of next month’s title “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann will be available for pickup. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at 806-767-2710 or the Mahon Library 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, May 3

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 4

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, May 4

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Star Wars Nerf Wars at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 4

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Compete in fun Nerf competitions after-hours at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Bring your own Nerf gear, we will provide generic darts and light refreshments. Star Wars gear/cosplay is encouraged. Limited spots are available. Call 806-767-3733 to reserve your spot. For ages 14 and up.

Kids Nerf Wars at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, May 4

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Compete in fun Nerf competitions after-hours at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Bring your own Nerf gear, we will provide generic darts and light refreshments. Limited spots are available. Call 806-775-3362 to reserve your spot. For ages 8-12.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, May 5

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “The Tiny Seed” by Eric Carle. The book follows the journey of a tiny seed from being blown by the wind, finding a spot in the ground, sprouting, blossoming, and creating its own seeds. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will germinate a seed with the paper towel method and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Free Comic Book Day at All Lubbock Public Library Locations

Saturday, May 6

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Pick up free comics at each Lubbock Public Library location while supplies last! Different titles will be at each location, and titles are not guaranteed. Costumes/cosplay is encouraged. Backdrops for taking pictures will be provided. Sponsored by Star Comics.

Fertility Support Group at Mahon Library

Saturday, May 6

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet every 1st Saturday at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, May 6

3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Learn to travel with less stress and within your budget! Plus, learn about travel’s essential role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating diverse communities, and uniting millions of Americans. Guest speaker is Ethel Russell with Ms. E Lets Go Travel Services LLC. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: