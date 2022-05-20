Library Events for the Week of May 23

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library
Monday, May 23 & Thursday, 26
3:30 to 5:30 PM
Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.
Wine Cork Utensil Holder Craft at Godeke Branch Library
Monday, May 23
7:00 – 8:00 PM
Make a utensil holder out of wine corks at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This program is for ages 18 and up. Call 806-775-3362 to register or for more information,
In-Person Story times at Lubbock Public Library
Come to preschool story time at the library! This week’s schedule is:
Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library
Tuesday, May 24
10:30 AM
Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual story time.
Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library
Tuesday, May 24
1:00 to 3:00 PM
Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.
Plan-To-Do Better: Meet, Greet and Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library
Tuesday, May 24
5:30 to 6:45 PM
Let’s plan for the month! Bring your planner, ideas, and suggestions. You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share or personalize your planner at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For Ages 16+. For more information call 806-767-3300.
Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library
Wednesday, May 25
12:30 to 1:00 PM
Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a story time and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634
Computer Classes for Adults at Groves Branch Library
Wednesday, May 25
3:00 to 4:00 PM
Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Google Drive. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733.
Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library
Thursday, May 26
11:00 to 11:30 AM
Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a story time and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.
School’s Out Movie & Craft at Groves Branch Library
Thursday, May 26
3:00 – 5:00 PM
Join us as we watch a classic ocean movie (2003, G) and make a summer craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th St. For more information, call 806-767-3733.
Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Godeke Branch Library
Saturday, May 28
1:00 to 5:00 PM
The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at Godeke Branch Library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.