Library Events for the Week of May 30

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, May 30, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, May 30, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, May 31, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, June 1, 10:30 AM

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, May 30

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 30

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Birch Tree Painting at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, May 30

4:00 to 5:00 PM

We will be creating a birch tree painting with canvas, yarn, and the technique of resist painting to make a unique piece of art at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For tweens, ages 9-12. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Balloon Twisting with Steve Winger at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, May 31

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Be wowed by Balloon Artist Steve Winger as he makes works of art with balloons. For ages 12 and under. Seating is limited and tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up the day of the event at the host library Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Balloon Twisting with Steve Winger at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, May 31

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Be wowed by Balloon Artist Steve Winger as he makes works of art with balloons. For ages 12 and under. Seating is limited and tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up the day of the event at the host library Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Cozy Corner Book Club at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, May 31

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a cozy mystery book club with other enthusiasts at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This month we will discuss “The Secret, Book & Scone Society” by Ellery Adams. In June we will discuss “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. Call 806-775-3362 or email [email protected] to sign up and reserve a copy of the book. For ages 18 and up.

Balloon Twisting with Steve Winger at Mahon Library

Thursday, June 1

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Be wowed by Balloon Artist Steve Winger as he makes works of art with balloons. For ages 12 and under. Seating is limited and tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up the day of the event at the host library Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 1

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, June 1

12:00 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Balloon Twisting with Steve Winger at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 1

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Be wowed by Balloon Artist Steve Winger as he makes works of art with balloons. For ages 12 and under. Seating is limited and tickets are required. Tickets can be picked up the day of the event at the host library Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Teen Nerf Wars at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, June 1

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Compete in fun Nerf competitions after-hours at the library! Bring your own Nerf gear and special darts; we will provide generic darts. For ages 13-18 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Registration is required. Call 806-775-3362 to reserve your spot!

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, June 2

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “The Amazing Life Cycle of Plants” by Kay Barnham. The book follows a plant’s life cycle from seed, seedling, plant, flower, pollination, seed pod, and seed scattering. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a pollinator house and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, May 30; 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Saturday, June 3; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Ave), Saturday, June 3; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

2023 Summer Reading Program

Read books and win prizes with the Lubbock Public Library this summer! From May 25-July 31 log your reading on READsquared to try and win prizes. The reading challenge is open to all ages and can be accessed by visiting lubbock.readsquared.com or downloading the READsquared App on your preferred device. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2023 or stopping by your local library!