Library Events for the Week of October 10

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, October 10

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Eek! Halloween” by Sandra Boynton while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Glow in the Dark Mummy Hands Craft at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, October 10

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we make mummy hands using masking tape and glow sticks at Patterson Branch Library, 1826 Parkway Drive. For Ages 10-17. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, October 10 & Thursday, October 13

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Family Lego Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, October 10

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, and use your imagination to create items made out of Legos! Legos will be provided. Ages 3 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Book Pumpkins Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, October 10

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Come turn a book into a pumpkin for your holiday table or shelf! Supplies are first come, first served at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Ages 13+. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, October 11, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, October 11, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, October 12, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Wednesday, October 12, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, October 13, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Thursday, October 13, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, October 11

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, October 11

7:00 – 8:00 PM

Join us as we learn about The Women Men Elected. In the years before women had the right to vote in 1920, men elected two “lady candidates” to public office in Lubbock County. Come and meet them! Presented by Deborah Bigness. This program is presented in partnership with the Lubbock County Historical Commission at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For ages 10+. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Digital Navigators Basic Computers Class for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, October 12

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Email. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733. NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, October 13

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Creak! Squeak! Halloween” DK Publishing while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Lubbock Book Festival at Mahon Library

Saturday, October 15 & Sunday October 16

Sat. 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM; Sun. 1:00 to 5:00 PM

This free, two-day long event connects authors and readers through a celebration of literacy, creativity, and stories! From the tiniest of tots to the experienced reader, from YA fiction to crime thriller (and everything in between), this festival highlights the thriving author culture deeply rooted in the South Plains! This year we have 57 authors and will have engaging panels, chummy book signings, educational writing workshops, and delightful family-fun crafts and activities. This event also functions as a fundraiser for Literacy Lubbock’s educational programs. Our mission is to change lives through literacy, one person at a time. Please, help us fight back against Lubbock County’s 13% illiteracy rate by attending! Learn more at literacylubbock.org/lubbock- book-festival.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, October 15

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us as we read books, make a craft, and work on basic literacy skills! We will have snacks for the kids and each family gets a free book while supplies last. This program is for kids newborn to 8 years old at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, October 15; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, October 15; 1:00 to 5:00 PM