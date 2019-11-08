Life Changes: How Thomas Rhett’s using his AMA performance to do a good deed

ABC/Mark Levine Thomas Rhett will not only perform on the 2019 American Music Awards later this month, he’ll also use the opportunity to help feed the hungry in the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.
TR will volunteer at a local food bank before he takes the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The soon-to-be father of three will work with a team from Wells Fargo to raise awareness about their Holiday Food Bank, which benefits Feeding America.
So far, we don’t know exactly what TR will sing, but you can tune in to find out Sunday, November 24 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
The “Remember You Young” hitmaker is nominated for Favorite Male Artist — Country at the AMAs. You can cast your ballot for the fan-voted show via Google now.
