Life was a ‘Whirlwind’ when Lainey Wilson began writing her new album: “I was nowhere near home”

Lainey Wilson‘s Whirlwind has finally touched down.

While readying a 14-track album wasn’t the easiest with her hectic schedule, Lainey says the artistic process anchored her and brought her back to her saddle.

“When I was writing this record, I was nowhere near home. It [was] the busiest season of my life and probably the busiest season it will ever be ever again. And so writing this record and making this record made me feel at home,” Lainey tells ABC Audio.

Returning home is also a theme reflected on the Whirlwind album cover, which features her looking ruminative while leaning on a horse.

“I feel at home on the back of a horse. I do. You put me on the back of a horse and just let me ride,” the Baskin, Louisiana, native says. “There’s something so healing about that. So I hope when people see the cover and also listen to the record, I hope they feel at home.”

Whirlwind is out now wherever you enjoy music.

Its lead single, “Hang Tight Honey,” is currently approaching the top 10 of the country charts.

You can catch Lainey bringing Whirlwind to life on her ongoing Country’s Cool Again Tour, which includes stops in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and Boise next.

For tickets and Lainey’s full tour schedule, visit laineywilson.com.

Here’s the Whirlwind track list:

“Keep Up With Jones”

“Country’s Cool Again”

“Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)”

“Broken Hearts Still Beat”

“Whirlwind”

“Call a Cowboy”

“Hang Tight Honey”

“Bar In Baton Rouge”

“Counting Chickens”

“4x4xU”

“Ring Finger”

“Middle of It”

“Devil Don’t Go There”

