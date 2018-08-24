“Lifestyles Of The Rich and Famous” Host Robin Leach Dies at 76

This is exactly where my obsession with rich people came from. “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous”. When Robin Leach would say his famous tag line “This is Robin Leach wishing you champagne wishes and caviar dreams”, I knew the show was over and I had to go back to my 13 year old middle class life. Loved this show and Robin Leach as the host. The show wouldn’t be what it is today without him.

Robin Leach, the veteran journalist best known for hosting TV’s Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, passed away last night – a week before his 77th birthday. Leach had been hospitalized since November 21st, when he suffered a stroke. Leach’s three sons issued a statement saying,

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had.”

From 1984 until 1995, Leach hosted Lifestyle of the Rich and Famous, which featured the extravagant lifestyles of the world’s wealthiest people. He really launched America’s obsession with celebrities and wealth. He was TMZ before TMZ was TMZ. Let me say that one more time. TMZ. So here’s to the man that made me feel stupid for being poor. Cheers!

Robin Leach had fun with his career and seems very approachable and willing to do things like this at the VMA’s.

A hard lesson on Tilapia from Robin Leach. Which I don’t think is true but who knows.

