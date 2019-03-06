Limited Edition Selena Cups at Stripes This Weekend
By Kris Mason
|
Mar 6, 2019 @ 1:31 PM

I’ll probably be getting one.  I don’t know why, but I probably will.  Coffee cups are the only cups I have and I don’t need another one.

