Lindsay Ell, Mitchell Tenpenny performing at Christmas4Kids benefit
Jeremy CowartLindsay Ell and Mitchell Tenpenny are giving back to children in need this holiday season.
The two will perform at the Christmas4Kids “When Pigs Fly” event on November 7 in Hendersonville, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville, for the annual Christmas4Kids benefit, which offers shopping sprees to children who may not otherwise have the Christmas experience.
The event includes a barbecue dinner catered by local favorite Martin’s BBQ, along with a bourbon tasting.
“I’m so excited to be a part of the Christmas 4 Kids show again this year. I always love getting to be a part of giving back to the greater Nashville community as a native myself!” Mitchell says. “Can’t wait to have a fun night with everyone!”
Christmas4Kids will conclude with a virtual fundraising concert by Phil Vassar on November 23.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each child will supply a wish list to the team of team of volunteers, who will then go on the $150 shopping spree for them. The gifts will be delivered to the children’s schools on December 15.
By Cillea Houghton
