Lindsay Ell throws it back to Sonny and Cher days in “wAnt me back” video
BBR Music Group Lindsay Ell steps back in time for the video for “wAnt me back.”
The video sees the singer transforming into a vintage Hollywood singer, draped in glamorous gowns and fancy accessories, playing a fictionalized version of herself in the duo Eddie and Ell, based on Sonny and Cher.
But underneath the glamour is a woman ready to make her own mark and take the spotlight on her own accord. From a dark, lonely motel room, Eddie watches on a retro TV as Ell makes her solo debut late-night performance of “wAnt me back,” earning her a standing ovation.
“The video captures the story line in which my whole persona changes from an un-confident, held-back woman, to then realizing my own self-power and stepping into it,” Ell describes to video to CMT.
“wAnt me back” was co-written by Lindsay, Kane Brown, Matt McGinn and Lindsay Rimes. It’s the second single off her current album, heart theory.
By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.