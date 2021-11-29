Lisa Hartman Black on Touring with Clint Black & Daughter Lily When Lisa Hartman Black gets sick she wants chicken noodle soup afraid of health scares and loves watching Modern Family. She’s out on tour with husband Clint Black and her daughter Lily on the “Mostly Hits & the Mrs. Tour” Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Artist Lisa Hartman Black Goes Beyond The Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Artist Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Hold On Houston Letterock Lily Pearl Lisa Hartman Lisa Hartman Black< Clint Black Mostly Hits & the Mrs. Tour Musician Nashville Sean Dillon Songwriter Tabitha Tennessee Texas Til My Heart Stops