      Weather Alert

LISD Athletic Schedule Changes

Mar 29, 2022 @ 3:28pm

Due to high winds this afternoon and this evening, the following Lubbock ISD athletic events hosted in Lubbock for Tuesday, March 29, have been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, March 30. Additional updates may occur as weather develops across our region.

Baseball/Softball (New date, time)

  • Lubbock High JV softball vs. Abilene Cooper (Wednesday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m.)

  • Monterey JV softball vs. Coronado (Wednesday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m.)

  • Estacado varsity baseball vs. Big Spring (Wednesday, March 30 at 5:30 p.m.)

  • Estacado varsity softball vs. Sweetwater (Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m.)

  • Monterey varsity baseball vs. Abilene Wylie (Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m.)

  •  Lubbock High varsity softball vs. Abilene Cooper (Wednesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m.)

  • Monterey varsity softball vs. Coronado (Wednesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m.)

  • Lubbock High varsity baseball vs. Coronado (Wednesday, March 30 at 7 p.m.)

Middle School Events

  • All middle school tennis matches – rescheduled date TBD
