Listen as Eric Church adds his vocals to “We Were,” the Keith Urban hit he co-wrote

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo; ABC/Image Group LAEric Church joins Keith Urban on a new version of Keith’s current hit “We Were,” which The Chief co-wrote.

“I heard that my buddy Eric was a writer on ‘We Were,’ so I thought ‘Hey, what a cool opportunity for people to get to hear a writer singing,’” Keith jokes. “I think this guy could be really big!!!!!”

Keith happens to be the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year, while Eric’s nominated for the coveted honor at next month’s CMA Awards as well.

“We Were” is Keith’s fortieth top ten hit on the Billboard chart.

This isn’t the first time the friends and label mates have collaborated: They made it all the way to number one in 2015 with “Raise ‘Em Up.”

