Listen now: Are Carly Pearce and Lee Brice channeling George & Tammy on new duet?

Courtesy of Big Machine Records & Curb RecordsCarly Pearce and Lee Brice reinvent the classic country male/female duet with their new single, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

Carly wrote the song with Luke Combs, coming up with the idea after her connection with soon-to-be husband Michael Ray made her realize she wasn’t happy in her relationship with her then-boyfriend.

In the first verse, the woman admits her culpability, saying “I Hope You’re Happy Now” as she wishes her former love well. In the second, the male counters with the same sentiment, but it’s laced with hurt and regret.

“Writing ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ with Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana brought up sadness from the past but I truly hope there is happiness now,” Carly reflects.

“Thank you, Lee, for lending your unsurpassable voice to perfectly tell my story,” she adds.

The happily-married Lee famously wrote the romantic “I Don’t Dance” for his own wedding, but says he couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with Carly on the heels of his recent number one, “Rumor.”

“Carly has such emotion in her voice, especially on a song like this, that’s really powerful,” he observes. “I’m honored she asked me to record this duet.”

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” is available to stream or download now, and you can check out its lyric video on YouTube as well.

