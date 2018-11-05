Listen now: Blake Shelton says “Pour me another tequila, Sheila” as a tribute to his Friends and Heroes

Warner Music NashvilleBlake Shelton isn’t just tipping his hat to his Friends and Heroes by taking them on his https://youtu.be/YUMLu7e4yWI2019 tour, he’s also shining a spotlight on their music by covering their songs.

The Oklahoma native puts his spin on Bobby Bare’s hit from 1980, “Tequila Sheila,” in the first installment of his Friends and Heroes Sessions. The Country Music Hall of Famer even adds a spoken intro to Blake’s version of the tune.

“One of the coolest things I’ve been able to do in my career because I’ve been fortunate is be a little selfish along the way and be able to record some songs that I grew up loving,” Blake says. “I feel like they have helped shape who I am as an artist and were what inspired me to want to be a country singer.”

“I recorded this song and didn’t really have a plan for it,” he explains. “I just wanted to have my own version!”

“I’m a huge fan, and I always felt like Bobby Bare’s personality was the kind I wanted to have as an artist too,” he adds.

Look for more covers from Blake leading up to the February 14 kickoff of his Friends and Heroes 2019 Tour in Oklahoma City with The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina.

