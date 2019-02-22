Listen now: Brooks & Dunn reveals the “REBOOT” lineup

Arista Nashville – The track listing is out for Brooks & Dunn’s twelve-cut REBOOT of their biggest hits, which teams them with a who’s-who of the hottest names in country music.

Highlights of the set promise to be Thomas Rhett’s rendition of “My Maria,” Brothers Osborne doing “Hard Workin’ Man,” and Midland tackling “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”

The full album won’t be out until April 5, but you can hear one new cut now: Jon Pardi’s spin on “My Next Broken Heart.”

“What’s really intriguing to me is that we didn’t do any production meetings about how we might cut these things,” Kix Brooks explains. “We kind of just went in, and it morphed in the process.”

“Each artist came at it from a different angle,” Ronnie Dunn adds. “When Jon Pardi walked in, he said ‘I’m in, but we’re not changing anything,’ and we didn’t musically, but his vocal speaks for itself.”

You can stream or download Pardi and B&D’s duet on “My Next Broken Heart” now. It joins Luke Combs’ “Brand New Man” and Kane Brown’s “Believe,” which were released when the top-secret project was first revealed.

Here’s the complete track listing for Brooks & Dunn’s REBOOT, which arrives April 5:

“Brand New Man” (with Luke Combs)

“Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You” (with Brett Young)

“My Next Broken Heart” (with Jon Pardi)

“Neon Moon” (with Kacey Musgraves)

“Lost and Found” (with Tyler Booth)

“Hard Workin’ Man” (with Brothers Osborne)

“You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” (with Ashley McBryde)

“My Maria” (with Thomas Rhett)

“Red Dirt Road” (with Cody Johnson)

“Boot Scootin’ Boogie” (with Midland)

“Mama Don’t Get Dressed Up for Nothing” (with LANCO)

“Believe” (with Kane Brown)