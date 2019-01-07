Listen now: Chris Young was “Raised on Country” by Merle, Willie, Diffie and Strait

RCA NashvilleChris Young name checks country greats Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Joe Diffie, and George Strait in his new single, “Raised on Country.”

“This is a country anthem and so much fun,” Chris says of the song he co-wrote. “I couldn’t be happier to kick off a brand new year with brand new music I love this much.”

In the weeks leading up to the release of his new song, the Tennessee native put out a series of fan-selected covers to pay tribute to his heroes, including Haggard’s “Silver Wings,” Strait’s “The Fireman,” Diffie’s “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox,” and “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson.

You can check out Chris’s take on those classic hits online; “Raised on Country” is available to stream or download now.

