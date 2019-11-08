Listen now: Morgan Evans owes his “Diamonds” to wife Kelsea Ballerini

ABC/Image Group LAWhen Morgan Evans sings “I love you like a diamond, and diamonds are forever” in his new single, he’s talking about his better half, Kelsea Ballerini.
“I wrote ‘Diamonds’ for my wife and I’m so stoked to release it as a single,” Morgan says. “It’s a fun love song, but deeper than that, it celebrates that journey, from lost to found, you feel when you meet that person and everything changes, forever.”
“Diamonds” has already been on quite a journey of its own. Morgan recorded it with a live band at Southern Ground studios in Nashville, and then took it ten thousand miles around the world to his native Australia to finish it.
The new single’s the first taste of new music since Morgan’s debut album, Things That We Drink To. In addition to its chart-topping debut hit, “Kiss Somebody,” the follow-up, “Day Drunk,” spent 23 weeks at number one Down Under.
